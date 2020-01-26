Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) to post $39.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.54 million and the lowest is $11.80 million. Regenxbio posted sales of $40.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full-year sales of $59.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.20 million to $91.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $207.33 million, with estimates ranging from $169.67 million to $286.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The business’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.98. 427,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. Regenxbio has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $63.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $313,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $160,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,957 in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Regenxbio by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,270,000 after purchasing an additional 169,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regenxbio by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,220,000 after buying an additional 44,452 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Regenxbio by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Regenxbio by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 172,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

