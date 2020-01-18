Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RGNX. ValuEngine cut Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regenxbio from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Regenxbio stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.19. 408,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.84. Regenxbio has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $63.21.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $313,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $1,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,270,000 after purchasing an additional 169,888 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Regenxbio in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,220,000 after purchasing an additional 44,452 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regenxbio by 1,802.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 144,504 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regenxbio (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com