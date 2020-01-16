Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regenxbio from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised Regenxbio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ RGNX traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.72. 179,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,263. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44. Regenxbio has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regenxbio will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $313,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,976.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regenxbio by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,362,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,105,000 after buying an additional 971,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 438.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 214,244 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter worth approximately $10,582,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter worth approximately $10,206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Regenxbio by 217.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 172,653 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

