Regenxbio’s (RGNX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 238.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of Regenxbio stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.84. Regenxbio has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regenxbio will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $313,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 532.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Regenxbio in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

