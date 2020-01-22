Regional Express (ASX:REX) Shares Down 3.3%

Regional Express Holdings Ltd (ASX:REX) shares were down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.16 ($0.82) and last traded at A$1.16 ($0.82), approximately 115,350 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 71,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.20 ($0.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.58 million and a P/E ratio of 7.08.

Regional Express Company Profile (ASX:REX)

Regional Express Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the air transportation of passengers and freight in Australia. The company operates through Regular Public Transport and Charter segments. It provides defense and government related aviation support services; aero-medical services for ambulance Victoria; fly in/fly out charter services; express freight services; and air tours charter services.

