Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of RM opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $34.93.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.78 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $109,711.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,168.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $142,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Regional Management by 203.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Regional Management during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

