Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in December

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,930,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 13,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.24.

NYSE:RF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,858,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at $325,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

