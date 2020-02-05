Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Lowered by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

RF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.53.

RF traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,884,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,963,063. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $17.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,242,000 after buying an additional 289,154 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

