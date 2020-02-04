Regis (NYSE:RGS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Regis had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $208.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million.

Regis stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. Regis has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.71 million, a P/E ratio of -21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Regis from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

