Regis (NYSE:RGS) Trading 7.6% Higher

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.07, 443,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 307,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regis from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Regis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $640.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $247.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 106,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

