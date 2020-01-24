Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Downgraded by Macquarie to Underperform

Macquarie lowered shares of Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:RGRNF remained flat at $$3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. Regis Resources has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

