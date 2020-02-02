Regis (RGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Regis (NYSE:RGS) will issue its Q2 2020 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Regis to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Regis stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Regis has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $585.12 million, a PE ratio of -21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regis from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

Featured Story: volatile stocks