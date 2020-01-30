Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Given “Hold” Rating at Wedbush

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.31.

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

