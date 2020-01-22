Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.80.

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.53. 525,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,005. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.95 and a 200 day moving average of $158.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $218,182.16. Also, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $626,293.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,434. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

