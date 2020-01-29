Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS.

NYSE RGA traded down $5.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.99. 16,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.54. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $139.83 and a 12-month high of $169.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

In other news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alka Gautam sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total transaction of $426,757.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,606,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

