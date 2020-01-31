Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

RGA traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.07. 43,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,537. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $139.83 and a 1-year high of $169.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total value of $426,757.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $218,182.16. Insiders have sold 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,606,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index