Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Trading Down 5.4% Following Weak Earnings

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $143.65 and last traded at $146.21, 1,398,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 234% from the average session volume of 418,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.55.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In related news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $218,182.16. Insiders sold a total of 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,434 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.64.

About Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?