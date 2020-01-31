Reitmans (TSE:RET.A) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET.A) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $0.95. Reitmans shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 61,674 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $31.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.04.

About Reitmans (TSE:RET.A)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

