Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $122.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $123.00. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

Shares of RS opened at $117.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,055,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 469.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,495,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,590,000 after buying an additional 178,013 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 371.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,908,000 after buying an additional 398,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

