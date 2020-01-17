Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $128.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Reliance Steel for the fourth quarter and 2019 have been stable lately. The company is expected to gain from strong demand for its products across aerospace and automotive markets. Reliance Steel is seeing healthy demand for its processing services in the automotive market. The company is also expected to benefit from strategic acquisitions, diversified product base and expansion of geographic footprint. Moreover, it is committed to boost shareholders’ returns. The company has also outperformed the industry in the past year. However, softer metal prices may hurt the company’s margins. Lower sales volume are also expected to exert pressure on the top line. Weakness across heavy industry and semiconductor markets is also likely to persist in the near term.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RS. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,435. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $702,512.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,947,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,807,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

