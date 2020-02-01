Reliant Bancorp Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reliant Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 17.77%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of RBNC opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.37. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

