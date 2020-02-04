Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Homayoun Aminmadani Purchases 5,000 Shares

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Homayoun Aminmadani acquired 5,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $106,300.00.

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $242.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

