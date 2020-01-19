Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $22.56 on Thursday. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $250.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com