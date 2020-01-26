Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Analysts

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,978. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.38%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

