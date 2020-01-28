Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) Short Interest Down 73.3% in January

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ RELV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.33 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18. Reliv International has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter. Reliv International had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliv International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Reliv International Company Profile

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

Read More: Growth Stocks