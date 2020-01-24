Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) versus Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Critical Analysis

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) and Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Reliv International shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Reliv International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aquestive Therapeutics and Reliv International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics -127.43% -8,669.94% -98.65% Reliv International -0.21% -0.63% -0.44%

Risk and Volatility

Aquestive Therapeutics has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reliv International has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aquestive Therapeutics and Reliv International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Reliv International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 378.59%. Given Aquestive Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aquestive Therapeutics is more favorable than Reliv International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aquestive Therapeutics and Reliv International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics $67.43 million 1.47 -$61.38 million ($2.80) -1.42 Reliv International $36.12 million 0.19 -$1.90 million N/A N/A

Reliv International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aquestive Therapeutics.

Summary

Aquestive Therapeutics beats Reliv International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally. Its proprietary product candidates comprise Libervant, a buccal soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; and Exservan, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's proprietary pipeline of complex molecule products include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; and AQST-305, a sublingual film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors. It also develops AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; and APL-130277, a sublingual film using apomorphine to treat parkinson's disease. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Reliv International Company Profile

Reliv' International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form. The company markets and sells its products through a network of distributors in the United States, Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Reliv' International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.