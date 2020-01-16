Relx (LON:REL) PT Raised to GBX 2,120 at Berenberg Bank

Relx (LON:REL) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 2,120 ($27.89) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on REL. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,178 ($28.65) to GBX 2,378 ($31.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,090 ($27.49) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,924.30 ($25.31).

Shares of LON:REL traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,990 ($26.18). The stock had a trading volume of 2,958,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,885.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,892.92. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,027 ($26.66). The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion and a PE ratio of 25.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

