Relx (LON:REL) PT Raised to GBX 2,250

Relx (LON:REL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REL. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price objective (up from GBX 1,725 ($22.69)) on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,378 ($31.28) to GBX 2,408 ($31.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,993.30 ($26.22).

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,029 ($26.69) on Tuesday. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a one year high of GBX 2,055 ($27.03). The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,934.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,898.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

