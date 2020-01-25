Relx’s (REL) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,725 ($22.69). UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REL. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($27.49) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 2,120 ($27.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,933.80 ($25.44).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,050 ($26.97) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,913.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,896.57. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.59. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,027 ($26.66).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?