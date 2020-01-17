Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Remark stock remained flat at $$0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,401. The company has a market cap of $23.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Remark will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Remark (MARK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com