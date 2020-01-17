Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 93760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.50.

About Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS)

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of survey and inspections, and data management and analytics business in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and South East Asia. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund