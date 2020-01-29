REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on REMYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

REMYY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.26. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55.

About REMY COINTREAU/ADR

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

