REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.37

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 5145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REMYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High