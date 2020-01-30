Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Remy Cointreau earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have weighed in on REMYF. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Remy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Remy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of REMYF opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.51. Remy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $148.13.

Remy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

