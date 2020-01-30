Renasant Corp. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:RNST)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renasant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.73. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

RNST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.21. Renasant has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $39.02.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Renasant by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,312,000 after purchasing an additional 424,447 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 15.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Renasant by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 290,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Renasant by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 105,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

