Renasant Corp. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Renasant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNST. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of RNST opened at $33.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $86,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,667.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,312,000 after buying an additional 424,447 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,190,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,030,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,319,000 after buying an additional 160,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 105,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

