Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84. Renasant has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNST. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $86,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,667.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

