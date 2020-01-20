Renasant (RNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RNST opened at $35.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.21. Renasant has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $86,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,667.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

