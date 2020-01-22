Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €56.44 ($65.63).

EPA RNO opened at €39.40 ($45.81) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.54. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

