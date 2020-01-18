Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €56.56 ($65.77).

Renault stock traded down €0.27 ($0.31) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €39.26 ($45.65). The company had a trading volume of 1,493,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($117.09). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €48.87.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

