Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €38.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.56 ($63.44).

Shares of RNO opened at €34.80 ($40.46) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.99. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

