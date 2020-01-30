Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €62.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €62.00 ($72.09) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.53% from the company’s current price.

RNO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.63 ($63.52).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €36.15 ($42.03) on Tuesday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a one year high of €100.70 ($117.09). The company’s 50-day moving average is €41.00 and its 200 day moving average is €47.81.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

