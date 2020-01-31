Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) has trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Renault earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Renault’s analysis:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNSDF. Citigroup lowered shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Renault to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Renault stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

