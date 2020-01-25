Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded Renault to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSDF opened at $41.90 on Thursday. Renault has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes