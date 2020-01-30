RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.61

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 123019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

