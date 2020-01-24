RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.61

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 244871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

RNLSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

