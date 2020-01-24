RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also commented on RNLSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of RNLSY stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,155. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. RENAULT S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $14.42.

About RENAULT S A/ADR

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating