RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNLSY. Citigroup cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut RENAULT S A/ADR to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.94. 104,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RENAULT S A/ADR (RNLSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com