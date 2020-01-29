ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $1.53 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ReneSola an industry rank of 214 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Shah Capital Management purchased 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $43,181.25. Also, insider Barlow Todd purchased 21,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $489,158.91. Insiders purchased a total of 87,510 shares of company stock valued at $582,219 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of ReneSola by 21.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 190,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ReneSola by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. 29 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 2.12.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

