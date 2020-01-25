ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.33

Shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $1.40. ReneSola shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 393 shares.

SOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a market cap of $51.49 million, a PE ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ReneSola news, major shareholder Shah Capital Management purchased 30,625 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $43,181.25. Also, insider Barlow Todd purchased 21,510 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $489,158.91. Insiders acquired 87,510 shares of company stock worth $582,219 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 21.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 190,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

